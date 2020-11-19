Troy Deeney questions ‘strange’ Man United transfer decision

Troy Deeney has believes Manchester United made a “strange” decision in letting Romelu Lukaku leave the club to sign for Inter Milan.

Lukaku signed for the Italian side in the summer of 2019 after having been deemed to be surplus to requirements by Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Belgian striker had joined Manchester United from Everton back in 2017 under former boss Jose Mourinho, and he netted 27 goals in his first season for the Red Devils.

However, he was eventually sold to Inter Milan after Solskjaer decided to move the Belgian forward on.

The 27-year-old has been in good form for Inter Milan this season, scoring seven goals in all competitions for the Serie A side so far.

Now, Watford forward Deeney has admitted that he was surprised to see Manchester United let Lukaku leave the club last year.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, Watford captain Deeney said: “He’s very good, and I always thought it was a strange one when United got rid of him.

“They kind of wanted a complete player because his goal record wasn’t that bad, to be honest. ‘But I do understand why people were getting a little frustrated in terms of when he was at United.

“When he’s gone out to Italy you can see the tactical side of it and coaching side of it has really improved his game. He’s got a point to prove.

“He’s been a beast of a human being since he was 16; everyone was saying ‘look at the talent’.

“And the goals are there now. In games you can see how strong he is, his link up play is good and he got an assist technically for the goal against England.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action this weekend when they take on West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are aiming to make it back to back wins in the Premier League after their 3-1 victory at Everton last time out before the international break.

