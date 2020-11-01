Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v Arsenal

Dimitar Berbatov looks ahead to Man United's home clash against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 1 November 2020, 00:15 UK
Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to claim a 2-1 victory over Arsenal in their Premier League showdown at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The north London side are preparing for their trip up north to take on their bitter rivals as they bid to bounce back to winning ways in the Premier League following their 1-0 loss to Leicester City last time out.

Arsenal warmed up for the game with a 3-0 win over Dundalk in the Europa League on Thursday night at The Emirates, while Manchester United were impressive 5-0 winners against RB Leipzig in the Champions League the night before.

Manchester United have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League so far this season and they have only taken seven points from their first five games in the top flight.

However, the Red Devils have shown signs of improvement in recent weeks, and former Manchester United forward Berbatov is backing them to claim all three points at Old Trafford against the Gunners on Sunday.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “It’s crazy to see these two teams play when they are both so low in the table!

“United’s confidence will be high, but often you have a brilliant result followed by a horror show.

“I want to see United kick on up the table, and I think they can edge out Arsenal here.”

Manchester United are aiming to challenge for the title this season after they finished third and without a trophy last term.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have not won the Premier League title since their famous unbeaten triumph back in 2004.

