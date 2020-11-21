Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v West Brom

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to secure a 3-0 victory over West Brom at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

The Red Devils will be looking to make up ground on their rivals as Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC face Leicester City in the Premier League this weekend.

Manchester United were 3-1 winners against Everton in their last Premier League game at Goodison Park following goals from Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side haven’t managed to record a win in the Premier League at Old Trafford this term following defeats by Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Manchester United have only managed to earn a point at Old Trafford this season following a goalless draw with Chelsea FC.

West Brom, on the other hand, have failed to secure a first Premier League win of the 2020-21 season but the Baggies secured a 1-0 victory over Manchester United on their last trip to Old Trafford back in 2018.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing the Red Devils to record a straightforward 3-0 win against West Brom at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

“A perfect chance for United to get their first home win of the season,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

“West Brom are struggling and United must seize this opportunity with both hands – or both feet, if you like.”

Manchester United will look to avoid losing successive games to West Brom for the first time since December 1980.

Although West Brom have won three of their last five trips to Old Trafford, Slaven Bilic’s side are winless in 12 league fixtures.

Manchester United will host Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Tuesday evening before Solskjaer’s side make the trip to Southampton next Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip