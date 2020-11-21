Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v West Brom

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Manchester United will secure a 3-0 win against West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

The Red Devils have the opportunity to gain some ground on their title rivals as Liverpool FC host Leicester and Manchester City take on Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

Manchester United are in 14th position in the Premier League table and eight points behind leaders Leicester City, although the Red Devils have played one game less.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were 3-1 winners against Everton in their last Premier League fixture before the international break.

Manchester United have only won three of their seven Premier League games to leave Solskjaer’s men in the bottom half of the table.

Remarkably, the 20-time English champions are still waiting to secure their first home win of the season following defeats by Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur as well as a goalless stalemate with Chelsea FC.

Manchester United will be taking on a West Brom side that are still without a win in the Premier League this season following three draws and five defeats.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 3-0 victory over West Brom at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

“Manchester United have not won at home in the Premier League this season but that really has to change on Saturday,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“United had a very good win at Everton last time out but, on top of their collapse against Spurs, they have struggled to break teams down at Old Trafford, notably when they lost to Crystal Palace on the opening weekend of the season.

“I think this is just the way United are at the moment, and the lack of a crowd certainly doesn’t help, but I still expect them to find a way past the Baggies.

“If they don’t, they have got big problems.”

West Brom have only won one of their previous 31 trips to Old Trafford but the Baggies did secure their only victory in a 1-0 triumph over Manchester United on their last trip to the Theatre of Dreams in 2018.

Manchester United will host Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

