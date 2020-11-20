Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v West Brom

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

The Red Devils will be looking to record back-to-back Premier League victories on Saturday night when Manchester United host Slaven Bilic’s side.

Manchester United have endured a mixed start to the top-flight campaign after losing two of their last six Premier League fixtures.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost 6-1 to Tottenham Hotspur last month before Arsenal secured a surprise 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

Manchester United have the second-worst defensive record in the Premier League this season following losses to Crystal Palace, Spurs and Arsenal.

West Brom are still winless on the road in the Premier League this season, only managing to secure a 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 victory over West Brom at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

“West Brom come into this after a string of poor results,” Owen is quoted as saying by Metro.

“Aside from putting three past Chelsea, they haven’t looked great at the back and have been equally poor going forward.

“United have still to find their rhythm and they must find a way to get their best players all on the pitch at the same time, which is obviously easier said than done.

“You can’t keep Pogba on the bench, and if he can’t secure a regular place in the side soon, he may have to consider his options.

“For all United are inconsistent, they are up against a side that are really struggling, and I expect them to win this comfortably.”

Manchester United have a mixed record against West Brom in the past six seasons.

The Red Devils lost 1-0 to West Brom in their most recent meeting at Old Trafford back in 2018 when Jay Rodriguez scored a 73rd-minute winner against Jose Mourinho’s side.

Remarkably, Manchester United have only managed to win three of their last six Premier League meetings.

Solskjaer’s side will take on Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in their next Champions League fixture on Tuesday night.

Manchester United will make the trip to Southampton on Sunday 29 November.

