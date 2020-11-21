‘Beautiful’: Ian Wright raves about Chelsea FC star after 2-0 win at Newcastle

Ian Wright hailed Hakim Ziyech as a “beautiful” player after the Moroccan impressed in Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Newcastle United on Saturday.

Chelsea FC were looking to extend their winning run to six games with a victory over Newcastle in the early kick-off to put their title rivals under pressure.

The Blues required just 12 minutes to make the breakthrough, although the visitors had help from the home side after Federico Fernandez scored an own goal under pressure from Ben Chiwell and Mason Mount at the far post.

Chelsea FC striker Timo Werner had an excellent opportunity to double the away side’s lead in the second half but the Germany international opted to square the ball to Tammy Abraham but his pass was cut out.

Werner made amends in the 65th minute when the summer signing’s surging run resulted in a well-timed pass to Abraham, who slotted a finish into the net to secure three points for the west London side.

Ziyech teed up the German forward for what looked like their third goal before Werner’s goal was ruled out for offside.

Newcastle hit the woodwork in the final 20 minutes but Chelsea FC managed to hold on for their sixth clean sheet in seven games to move to the top of the Premier League table.

While Chelsea FC were in cruise control for most of the Premier League clash, Wright was particularly impressed with Ziyech’s display.

Wright wrote on Twitter: “Ziyech. Beautiful player.”

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Ligue 1 side Rennes in their next Champions League fixture in France on Tuesday night.

The Blues will host Spurs in a top of the table clash at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League next Sunday.

