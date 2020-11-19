Pat Nevin predicts Newcastle United v Chelsea FC

Pat Nevin has warned Chelsea FC that Newcastle United will be “no pushovers” when the Blues travel to St James’ Park this weekend.

The Blues are preparing to head up north to take on the Magpies as they look to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League for the first time this season.

Chelsea FC earned lots of praise for their performance as they claimed a 4-1 win over Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge last time out before the international break.

Newcastle United are currently in 13th place in the Premier League table after having taken 11 points from their opening eight games.

Chelsea FC, meanwhile, are fifth and four points ahead of the Magpies heading into Saturday’s showdown at St James’ Park.

Former Chelsea FC star Nevin has warned Frank Lampard and his players that the home side will provide a stern test for the visitors on Saturday.

Writing in his column for Chelsea FC’s website, Nevin said: “We do not need any of that negativity [from international results] before the trip to Newcastle and I am guessing there is enough experience in the group to get the feeling back to where it was very quickly.

“That is part of the job for Frank and Jody [Morris] this week. Newcastle will be no pushovers, but with the right attitude this is one we should win to keep the good run going.

“That’s unless the referee decides to send someone off for looking at him in a mildly offensive way. Right now that wouldn’t totally surprise me.”

Chelsea FC are looking to improve on their fourth-placed finish in the Premier League under Lampard from last season.

The Blues have won four, drawn three and lost one of their opening eight games in the top flight this term.

