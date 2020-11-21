Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Newcastle v Chelsea FC

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to secure a resounding 3-0 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will be looking to extend their winning run to five successive games in all competitions following their impressive run of results before the international break.

Chelsea FC have finally resolved their defensive problems after keeping five clean sheets in five games before a 2-1 win over Sheffield United last time out.

Lampard’s side are in fifth place and three points behind Premier League leaders Leicester City after losing just one game in the 2020-21 campaign so far.

Newcastle, on the other hand, have only managed to win one of their last four games in the Premier League to leave Steve Bruce’s men in the bottom half of the table.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Chelsea FC to beat Newcastle by a comfortable margin.

“The Blues are flying in attack and at the back they’ve conceded just one goal in their last three matches,” Berbatov told Metro.

“It’s all coming together for Frank Lampard’s men and I expect another win.”

Chelsea FC have won five of their last seven Premier League games against Newcastle, but the west London side have only managed to keep one clean sheet during that run.

Newcastle have a good record against the Stamford Bridge outfit at St James’ Park, losing just once in their last seven home games against Chelsea FC.

The Magpies could win successive Premier League games against Chelsea FC for the second time.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Ligue 1 side Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday night before the west London side host title rivals Tottenham Hotspur next weekend.

