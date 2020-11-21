Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Newcastle v Chelsea FC

Mark Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues are looking to secure their fifth successive win in all competitions to maintain their momentum in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Frank Lampard has finally got a settled defence after the arrival of Edouard Mendy in the summer transfer window to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Chelsea FC have only conceded one goal in their last six games in all competitions after Sheffield United ended the west London side’s impressive run of clean sheets last time out.

The Blues are unbeaten on the road in the Premier League this season, securing victories at Brighton and Burnley.

Newcastle have only managed to win two of their last six games in the Premier League to leave Steve Bruce’s side in 13th place.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

“Newcastle will be awkward, perhaps even more so than usual, after their non-performance in their defeat at Southampton last time out,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Magpies boss Steve Bruce will try to make them much tighter, and they will have to be to keep Chelsea out.

“Frank Lampard’s side were just hitting their stride before the international break, especially in attack – they created so many chances in their win over Sheffield United.

“Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz are out of this game but that would still allow the Blues to name pretty much the same team that beat the Blades. At the back, Thiago Silva is a doubt because he has only just got back from international duty, but I’d still expect Chelsea to win comfortably.”

Chelsea FC have won five of their past seven meetings with Newcastle in all competitions.

However, the Magpies have a good record at St James’ Park against the west London side, losing only once in their past seven league games.

Newcastle were 1-0 winners against Chelsea FC last season thanks to a 93rd-minute goal as the Magpies look to record back-to-back victories over the Blues for just the second time in their history.

Chelsea FC will make the trip to Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

