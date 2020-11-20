Michael Owen states his prediction for Newcastle v Chelsea FC

Michael Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues will be looking to maintain their promising momentum in the Premier League following a four-game winning run in all competitions.

Frank Lampard’s side secured a 3-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor before a 4-1 rout of Sheffield United in their last two Premier League outings.

Chelsea FC are in fifth position in the Premier League table and three points adrift of leaders Leicester City ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

The west London side will make the trip to St James’ Park to take on a Newcastle side that have lost two of their last six games.

Newcastle have lost two of their last four games in the Premier League, suffering defeats by Brighton and Manchester United.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Chelsea FC to secure a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

“Newcastle appear very inconsistent just now,” Owen is quoted as saying by Metro. “I was covering their game against Southampton and it was clear that they couldn’t get into any rhythm.

“It will be interesting to see if Callum Wilson can shake-off the hamstring injury that he picked up in that game. He’s been excellent in front of goal for the Magpies, so far.

“I think in terms of the whole season, Newcastle should be fine, but their inconsistency could cost them dearly over the course of a season and as I can only see them finishing around mid-table.

“I originally said I fancied Chelsea to finish third, however, I think that the points total will be lower this year, and that could bring the Blues right into the title mix.

“If they are to achieve that, then they will have to take maximum points from matches such as this. With Timo Werner in such good form, I think he could be amongst the goals in a Chelsea victory.”

Newcastle have only lost one of their last seven home games against Chelsea FC.

However, Chelsea FC have won four of their last six games against the Magpies in all competitions.

Isaac Hayden scored a 93rd-minute winner in Newcastle’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea FC in this fixture last season.

Chelsea FC will take on Ligue 1 side Rennes in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

