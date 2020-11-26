Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes honest admission about Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that he has been thrilled by the “fantastic” impact that Bruno Fernandes has had at Manchester United.

The Portuguese playmaker has developed into one of the Red Devils’ most important players since having signed for the club from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes once again proved his worth to the Red Devils on Tuesday night when he scored twice in a man of the match performance to help Manchester United claim a 4-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

The 26-year-old has now scored 10 goals and made four assists in all competitions for Solskjaer’s side and he has developed into a talismanic player for the Red Devils.

Speaking at his news conference after Tuesday’s game, Solskjaer talked up the importance of Fernandes to his team.

Solskjaer said: “Midfielder? He plays up front!

“He’s had a fantastic impact, and you just see how it breeds confidence and it gives other players confidence around him.

“We know, at any moment, he can create a chance for anyone, so it’s for the rest of them to make movements, runs in behind, clever movements, because he’ll find you.”

Solskjaer was also pleased by the performances of summer signings Donny van de Beek and Edinson Cavani on Tuesday night.

“I think the two of them are getting used to how we want them to play,” he continued.

“Of course, Donny can play in different positions, Edinson is a good old fashion number nine and we haven’t had that for a little while, and I was very happy with how Anthony [Martial] played off the left hand side again.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to face Southampton in the top flight.

The Red Devils are looking to make it three wins on the spin in the Premier League, with Solskjaer’s side currently 10th in the table.

