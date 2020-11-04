Rio Ferdinand hails Chelsea FC signing after 3-0 win over Rennes

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand singled out Edouard Mendy for special praise after the goalkeeper helped Chelsea FC to claim a 3-0 win over Rennes in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea FC headed into the game looking to build on their 3-0 win at Burnley in the Premier League at the weekend and fresh from the 4-0 victory over Krasnodar in the Champions League last week.

Timo Werner fired the home side into the lead from the penalty spot in the 10th minute.

The German, who signed for the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer, then netted another penalty in the 41st minute after defender Dalbert was dubiously adjudged to have handled in the box and was sent off following a second yellow card.

Chelsea FC then made their man advantage count early in the second half when Tammy Abraham netted a simple finish from Reece James’ cross in the 50th minute to make it 3-0.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand was particularly impressed by what he saw from Mendy, who signed for Chelsea FC from Rennes in the summer, on Wednesday night.

“The referee’s red card and penalty decisions obviously changed the game but that man there in the screen [Mendy]… What I saw today was a very composed, commanding goalkeeper,” Ferdinand said on BT Sport.

“Thiago Silva was excellent in front of him. But it’s so refreshing to see from a Chelsea perspective – a goalkeeper where you can look behind you and go, ‘he knows what he’s doing’.

“He talks, he loud and he’s also very composed. Today they were head and shoulders above this Rennes team.”

Chelsea FC will return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues, who are currently seventh in the table, are aiming to make it back to back wins in the Premier League for the first time this season.

The west London side finished in fourth place in Frank Lampard’s first season in charge last season.

