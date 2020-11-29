Roy Keane reckons Edinson Cavani could turn out to be a “huge signing” for Manchester United after the summer signing scored twice in Sunday’s 3-2 victory over Southampton.

The Red Devils were looking to secure a third successive Premier League win on the south coast after Manchester United had beaten Everton and West Brom in their last two games.

However, Southampton took a first-half lead when James Ward-Prowse’s brilliant corner was guided into the net by Jan Bednarek in the 23rd minute at St Mary’s.

Manchester United conceded a second goal 10 minutes later when Fred committed a reckless foul on the edge of the penalty area to allow Ward-Prowse to place a free-kick past David De Gea.

The Spain international sustained a knee injury in the process of attempting to keep out Ward-Prowse’s set-piece to result in Dean Henderson’s introduction at half-time.

Manchester United managed to halve the deficit in the second half when Edinson Cavani set up Bruno Fernandes to score his seventh goal of the season.

The pair combined again in the 74th minute when Fernandes picked out Cavani with a cross and the summer signing scored a diving header past Alex McCarthy.

Cavani completed the comeback in the second minute of added time when the Uruguayan forward managed to score his second header of the Premier League clash to seal three points.

Former Manchester United captain Keane was full of praise for Cavani after the 33-year-old’s vital two goals and assist in Sunday’s 3-2 win at Southampton.

“It was a great contribution when he came on,” Keane told Sky Sports.

“He still has great quality as well as hunger and desire. It was a gamble when he came to the club. We saw some bits of Cavani and wondered if he’s still got it? He proved at Southampton he has. He could be a huge signing for Man United.”

Manchester United will host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils will take on West Ham United at the London Stadium next weekend.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip