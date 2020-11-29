Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Southampton v Man United

Manchester United will secure an important three points against Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon, according to Dimitar Berbatov.

The Red Devils will look to continue their recent momentum by securing their third successive Premier League win thanks to a victory over an in-form Southampton side.

Manchester United have beaten Newcastle United and West Brom in their last two Premier League fixtures to hoist themselves into the top half of the table ahead of this weekend’s round of games.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will be eager to make up ground on Chelsea FC and Spurs as the London duo face off in the derby at Stamford Bridge in the later kick-off.

Manchester United will be facing an in-form Southampton side that are in fifth position in the Premier League table thanks to a run of seven games unbeaten.

Southampton have won 2-0 in their last three Premier League games at St Mary’s since a 5-2 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur back in September.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing the Red Devils to secure a 2-0 victory over the Saints at St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon.

“This will be a tough game for United and it will be a good one for neutrals,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro. “Saints are doing really well and their success is going under the radar. But I think United can take an important three points here.”

Southampton have failed to win any of their last eight games against Manchester United, drawing five times and losing on three occasions.

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last nine trips to Southampton despite the Saints traditionally being a bogey team for the 20-time English champions.

