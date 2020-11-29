Michael Owen states his prediction for Southampton v Man United

Michael Owen is tipping Southampton to hold Manchester United to a draw in their Premier League clash at St Mary’s on Sunday.

The Red Devils head into the game looking to continue their recent good form after they won their last two games in the top flight.

Manchester United also secured a comprehensive 4-1 victory over Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday night at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League all season and they have only won four of their opening eight games this term.

The Red Devils will be eager to make it three wins on the spin this weekend as the hectic festive period looms large.

Southampton are currently four points ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League table heading into Sunday’s showdown.

And former Manchester United and Liverpool FC star Owen is expecting to see both sides share the spoils at St Mary’s on Saturday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “I covered Southampton’s game against Newcastle the other week and they were exceptional.

“In my opinion, Ralph Hasenhuttl is going places. He has the Saints playing tremendously well and he could be headed for the very top.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still trying to work out what his best starting eleven is. Whenever he plays McTominay and Fred together they look a bit toothless going forward.

“However, on the flip side of that, if he goes with his most attacking options, they look a bit fragile.

“I think this will be tight, and given the recent form of both sides, I can see this ending in a score draw.”

Manchester United are aiming to improve on their third-placed finish in the Premier League from last season.

