Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Southampton v Man United

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils have finally put together a run of positive results in the Premier League to allow Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to start to climb the table.

Manchester United were 3-1 winners against Everton before the international break before Bruno Fernandes netted from the penalty spot in last weekend’s 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion.

The 20-time English champions will take on a Southampton side that are on a rich vein of form following a return of 17 points from their opening nine games this season.

Southampton lost their opening two Premier League games against Crystal Palace and Tottenham before going on a seven-game unbeaten run in the top flight.

The Saints were 2-0 winners against Everton in their only fixture against a top-six side at St Mary’s this season so far, securing a 3-3 draw with Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a 2-0 win against Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon.

“Manchester United have been much better on the road this season, and have won three out of three away league games so far,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“I am backing them to make it four out of four on Sunday, with the template being their win over Everton at Goodison Park before the international break.

“We know how good Southampton have been but they are not going to just sit in – they will have a go at United, who will be happy for them to do that and then look to pick them off the same way they did at Everton.”

Manchester United have only won two of their last six games against Southampton, drawing four times with the south coast club.

The Red Devils were 4-1 winners against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Manchester United will host Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

