Gary Lineker sends message to Jose Mourinho after Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Man City

Gary Lineker took to social media to hail Jose Mourinho as a “genius” after Tottenham Hotspur claimed an impressive 2-0 victory over Manchester City to move to the top of the Premier League table.

Spurs started the game in impressive fashion and took the lead in the fifth minute when Son Heung-Min latched onto Tanguy Ndombele’s lofted pass and produced a smart finish.

Manchester City thought they had equalised in the 27th minute in north London when Aymeric Laporte fired home – but the goal was ruled out for a handball from Gabriel Jesus following a VAR review.

Mourinho opted to introduce Giovani Lo Celso in the 65th minute and the Argentine made an instant impact by firing home Tottenham’s second goal just 35 seconds after coming off the bench.

Spurs held firm to claim an important victory and move top of Chelsea FC at the top of the table.

England and Tottenham legend Lineker was clearly delighted and he praised Mourinho for bringing Lo Celso on at the crucial time.

Posting on Twitter, Lineker wrote: “Lo Celso scores with his first touch after coming on as a substitute. Jose is a genius.”

Tottenham, who have won six, drawn two and lost one of their nine games in the Premier League so far this season, will return to top-flight action when they take on Chelsea FC away from home next Sunday.

After the final whistle, Lineker added: “Think @SpursOfficial made the fly on the wall documentary in the wrong season.”

Former Liverpool FC star Stan Collymore also took to social media to deliver his verdict on Tottenham’s impressive win.

“Spurs have been spot on with the game plan, been physically stronger than City and countered well,” Collymore wrote on Twitter.

“Title challengers? Possibly, want to see how Mourinho deals with one or two players during a lean spell. His achilles heel in recent seasons. Looking strong right now though.”

Manchester City are currently in 10th place in the Premier League table, after having won just three of their opening eight games in the top flight this season.

