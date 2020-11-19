Steve McManaman makes prediction about ‘brilliant’ Tottenham star

Steve McManaman is convinced that Gareth Bale will end up being a “brilliant” signing for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Wales international returned to the north London club in the summer transfer window on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid after he was deemed to be surplus to requirements in Spain.

The 31-year-old has been limited to three appearances and just one start in the Premier League so far this season and he will be hoping to establish himself as a regular fixture in Jose Mourinho’s side in the coming weeks and months.

Bale started and played 78 minutes of Tottenham’s 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion before the international break.

And former Liverpool FC star McManaman believes that Bale will end up being an excellent signing for the Lilywhites, providing that he can stay fit.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, McManaman said: “I think he’ll have a huge impact because he hasn’t lost any of his pace.

“I know he’s had a few injuries at Real Madrid, but he also wasn’t injured for a lot of the time – he just wasn’t playing. I think he’s ready to and has a lot of points to prove.

“I think it’s a brilliant signing for Tottenham. When you think of Harry Kane, Heung-min Son, and then you throw Gareth into the mix as well, it automatically lifts that starting XI to another level.

“If he stays fit now and he plays 40 games for Tottenham, he’ll definitely score 20-odd goals, and you just cannot buy those types of numbers.

“The fact that Tottenham have done a great deal bringing him, I think it’s wonderful business I really do. If he stays fit, he’ll certainly elevate Tottenham to another level in the Premier League and other competitions this season.”

Tottenham Hotspur will return to Premier League action this weekend when they take on Manchester City at home on Saturday.

They will then face Chelsea FC and Arsenal in their next two games in the top flight.

