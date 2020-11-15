Paul Merson has admitted that Harry Kane has proved him wrong with his impressive form under Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur.

The England international has been in fine form for the north London side so far this season and his goals have helped Spurs up into second place in the Premier League table.

Kane, 27, has scored seven goals and has made eight assists in eight Premier League games for Mourinho’s men this term in what has been a brilliant start to the season for the striker.

The forward has scored three goals in his last three outings for the Lilywhites and he will be hoping to continue his form as Spurs look to challenge for the title this term.

Now, former Arsenal star Merson has admitted that he has been surprised by how well Kane has been performing under Mourinho since the Portuguese coach was appointed at the club at the end of last year.

Writing in his column for the Daily Star, Merson said: “Harry Kane has proved me wrong when I said he’d struggle to score goals for Jose Mourinho.

“Mourinho is not an entertainer. He’s a winner. That’s why Tottenham’s 1-0 win at West Brom was such a big result – and it was Kane who scored right at the end.

“Mourinho doesn’t care about entertaining the fans. He just wants to win the game. So I didn’t think Kane would have as many chances to score.

“But all of a sudden he’s got runners around him in Gareth Bale, Heung-min Son, Lucas Moura… they even signed another striker in Vinicius.

“And when they’re not blowing teams away like they did at Manchester United, they can grind out a win like they did at West Brom.

“It’s all because Kane is playing sometimes as a number nine and sometimes deeper as a 10 – and he’s world class at both. He can play a 30-yard pass through the eye of a needle.”

Tottenham Hotspur will aim to make it four wins in a row in the Premier League when they take on Manchester City at home in their next top-flight game after the international break next Saturday evening.

