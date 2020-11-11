Gary Neville rates Tottenham Hotspur’s title chances

Gary Neville (Photo: Sky Sports)

Gary Neville has ruled out the possibility of Tottenham Hotspur winning the Premier League this season.

The Lilywhites have been in good form in recent weeks after having kicked off their first full campaign under Jose Mourinho with a defeat by Everton on the opening weekend of the season.

Spurs have won four of their last five games in the top flight to leave them in second place in the Premier League table and just a point behind leaders Leicester City heading into the international break.

Tottenham are ahead of the likes of Liverpool FC and Manchester City in the Premier League table as things stand.

However, former Manchester United and England defender Neville doesn’t feel that the north London side have what it takes to actually win the Premier League for the first time this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports on Sunday, Neville said: “I said a couple of weeks ago I didn’t think they [Tottenham] can win the league, and I don’t think they can.

“Jamie Carragher said it would be the most outstanding story to see Jose Mourinho win the league with Tottenham and I do agree with that.

“It would be something that would alarm Chelsea fans, Manchester United fans, Arsenal fans, of course, it would be one of the great stories because Tottenham don’t win leagues. It would be an outstanding achievement.

“But he’s got the forward players to do it if you think of the strike force and the goals, it’s incredible.

“At the moment, you look at both teams we’ve seen today [Liverpool and Manchester City] there’s no doubt they are outstanding teams but there are flaws there. And there weren’t too years ago. They were almost perfect in everything they did.”

Tottenham, who finished sixth under Mourinho last term, will return to Premier League action after the international break with a crunch clash against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side in north London.

After that, the Lilywhites will travel to face Mourinho’s old team Chelsea FC in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip