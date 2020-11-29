Paul Merson rates Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League title chances

Paul Merson believes that Tottenham Hotspur are possible candidates to win the Premier League title this season – but he feels that Spurs will need to improve their ability to break down stubborn opposition.

The Lilywhites have been earning lots of praise for their form in recent weeks and they headed into this weekend’s round of fixtures at the top of the Premier League table.

Spurs have won their last four games on the bounce in the Premier League to place them two points ahead of Chelsea FC heading into their showdown encounter at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Tottenham’s good form in recent weeks has inevitably led to talk of the north London side mounting a serious Premier League title challenge under Mourinho this season.

Former Arsenal star Merson believes that Spurs are one of a number of contenders for the title this season, but he feels that they will need to improve their ability to break down teams if they are to mount a serious challenge.

Asked in an interview with Sky Sports whether Spurs can win the title, Merson said: “I think all of them have bought into Jose’s work, and they are a threat.

“But it’s when other teams play counter attacking football on Spurs, will they be able to break them down?

“I am not ruling Spurs out [of the title race], but there is a question mark on the other side of the game. They struggled against West Brom, but they won, and I think it was their biggest result of the season so far.

“It’s those games where you have to rally yourselves when it’s the other side’s cup final. They are going to work 25 times harder against you.”

Tottenham finished in sixth place in the Premier League table under Mourinho last term.

