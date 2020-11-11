Micah Richards warns Liverpool FC, Man City about surprise title rival

Micah Richards has predicted that Tottenham Hotspur will challenge Liverpool FC and Manchester City for the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool FC were held to a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday after Gabriel Jesus cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s opener at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne failed to score a winner from the spot after he dragged his penalty attempt wide of Alisson Becker’s goal.

Liverpool FC are sitting in third position and level on points with Tottenham Hotspur after Jose Mourinho’s side were 1-0 winners against West Brom on Sunday.

Harry Kane scored a late header to secure three points against the relegation candidates to keep the pressure on Liverpool FC in the title race.

Only Chelsea FC have scored more goals than Tottenham in the Premier League this season as Kane and Son Heung-min continue to build a devastating partnership.

Leicester are sitting at the top of the Premier League table after their 1-0 victory over Wolves on Sunday thanks to Jamie Vardy’s penalty.

Former Manchester City defender Richards doesn’t believe Leicester can challenge for the title but the ex-England international reckons Spurs are a genuine threat to Liverpool FC and Manchester City.

“I don’t believe there will be another fairy tale,” Richards told The Mail.

“I’m not being disrespectful to Leicester – an outstanding side – but the title will be a shootout between Liverpool, City and Spurs.

“Leicester would have issues if they lost Jamie Vardy for any length of time, but if he stays fit I can see them finishing in the top four.”

On Tottenham’s attack, Richards added: “The style Mourinho has got them playing isn’t the most attractive but it is efficient and ask yourself this: if you were a defender, would you want Harry Kane, who is in the form of his life, Son Heung-min and Gareth Bale running at you?

“Those three give Spurs a fear factor and Mourinho should not be underestimated.”

Tottenham will face one of their first real tests of the 2020-21 season when Manchester City make the trip to north London on Saturday 21 November.

Spurs have never won the Premier League title but the Lilywhites finished in second place twice under Mourinho’s predecessor Mauricio Pochettino.

