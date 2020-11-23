Jose Mourinho delivers verdict on Tottenham Hotspur’s title chances

Jose Mourinho has insisted that his Tottenham Hotspur side are not fighting for the title, despite watching his team move top of the Premier League table on Saturday.

The Lilywhites produced an impressive performance at their home ground as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Manchester City thanks to goals from Son Heung-Min and Giovani Lo Celso.

Spurs moved to the top of the Premier League table thanks to their victory, with the Lilywhites close to the likes of Liverpool FC in the race for the title as things stand.

Mourinho has been tasked with steering Tottenham back into the top four this season after they finished in sixth place and without a trophy last term.

Now, the Portuguese boss has insisted that he is not thinking about a potential title challenge for his side, and instead is focusing on each game as it comes.

Speaking after Tottenham’s victory over Manchester City on Saturday evening, Mourinho said: “It feels good [to be top], but maybe tomorrow we are second again and honestly that would not be a problem for me, I am just happy with the evolution.

“People cannot expect us to come here and after one season we are fighting for the title.

“We are not fighting for the title, we are just fighting to win every match. But we are going to lose matches, we are going to draw matches.

“But dinner tonight will be nice and relaxed and I will watch Atletico Madrid v Barcelona and sleep like an angel.

“But no problem if Leicester wins [tomorrow] and we are second again.”

Spurs will return to Premier League action next weekend with a tricky trip to take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea FC were 2-0 winners at Newcastle United in their most recent Premier League game on Saturday.

