Tottenham offered chance to re-sign popular 28-year-old midfielder – report

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to re-sign Christian Eriksen from Inter Milan ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

Website Football Insider is reporting that Inter Milan have presented the north London side with the opportunity to bring Eriksen back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the upcoming transfer window.

The same article states that Inter Milan were initially looking to send the Denmark international out on loan in the summer despite the Serie A side signing Eriksen from Spurs last January.

According to the same story, the San Siro outfit are looking to ship out Eriksen in the 2021 January transfer window and Inter Milan have contacted a number of different Premier League clubs.

Football Insider go on to explain that Inter Milan are looking to reduce their wage bill as Antonio Conte looks to raise funds to bolster his squad in the upcoming transfer window.

Although the website doesn’t specify whether Spurs would be interested in taking back Eriksen, the media outlet highlight the fact that Tottenham have already re-signed their former winger Gareth Bale on loan.

Eriksen moved to Inter Milan in a £17m deal from Tottenham in the 2020 January transfer window following six seasons or so at the north London outfit.

The Danish playmaker has only managed to score one goal in 22 games in Serie A in 2020 so far after his move to the San Siro outfit.

Tottenham will host Manchester City in their next Premier League game on Saturday 21 November.

