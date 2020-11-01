Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Tottenham v Brighton

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion in their home Premier League clash on Sunday night.

Spurs head into the game looking to return to winning ways after they suffered a 1-0 defeat by Royal Antwerp in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The Lilywhites have made something of a mixed start to the new season under Jose Mourinho, with the north London side having taken 11 points from their opening six games in the top flight.

Tottenham are looking to make it back to back wins in the Premier League when they host Brighton at their new stadium on Sunday evening.

And former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Mourinho’s men to claim a comfortable victory at home as they look to push on and try to mount a title challenge this season.

Writing in his column for Metro, Berbatov said: “Spurs are being classed as title contenders, which is great, and they have a chance now to go on to succeed and become consistent.

“I say again, Harry Kane and Son are magicians, and Gareth Bale can inject his quality too. They should take three points here.”

Tottenham finished in sixth place in the Premier League last season under Mourinho.

They will be back in Europa League action next Thursday night when they take on Ludogorets Razgrad.

Spurs will then switch their attention back to Premier League affairs and their clashes against West Ham United and Manchester City.

