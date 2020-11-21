Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Man City

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to deal a blow to Tottenham Hotspur’s title prospect by securing a 2-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening.

Spurs are one of the in-form Premier League teams following a return of 17 points from their opening eight games in the current campaign.

Tottenham have won their last three Premier League games thanks to victories over Brighton, Burnley and West Brom.

Jose Mourinho’s side produced one of the best performances of the season so far when Tottenham notched up a 6-1 victory at Manchester United in October.

Only Everton have beaten Tottenham in the Premier League this season, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side winning the season opener in north London.

Manchester City lost 5-2 to Leicester City back at the start of October but Pep Guardiola’s side have recovered well to relaunch their title bid.

The Eastlands outfit are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions to bounce back impressively.

The Citizens came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw with defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC at The Etihad last time out.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson believes Manchester City will edge to a 2-1 win against Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

“Both of these teams are on a really good run so this will be a really good yardstick for where they are at,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“We know the kind of form Harry Kane is in at the moment for Spurs but City are looking a lot more solid defensively, and they will have a fit Gabriel Jesus to lead their attack.

“It is going to be close, but I would go with Pep Guardiola to get one over Jose Mourinho.”

Tottenham will face a difficult run in the next couple of months as Spurs face last season’s top eight in six of their next seven games.

Mourinho’s men will take on Manchester City, Chelsea FC, Arsenal, Liverpool FC, Leicester City and Wolves.

Manchester City will take on Olympiacos in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

