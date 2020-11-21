Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Tottenham v Man City

Tottenham Hotspur will beat Manchester City on Saturday to underscore their title credentials this season, according to former Spurs striker Dimitar Berbatov.

The north London side have been one of the best attacking units in the Premier League this season following a return of 19 goals in eight top-flight games.

Tottenham were 1-0 winners against West Brom last time out before the international break thanks to Harry Kane’s last-gasp header at The Hawthorns.

Spurs are five points ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table ahead of their clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw with defending champions Liverpool FC in their last games after Gabriel Jesus cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s penalty.

The Citizens have only lost one game in the Premier League this season when league leaders Leicester City were 5-2 winners at The Etihad.

Former Spurs striker Berbatov is backing Tottenham to secure a 2-1 victory over Manchester City in north London on Saturday evening.

“I want to see my old team Tottenham win, so that they can say to the whole league that they’re serious about challenging for the title, and I believe they will win,” Berbatov is quoted as saying by Metro.

Tottenham were 2-0 winners against Manchester City in this fixture in February to end a run of six games without a win in this fixture.

Mourinho has lost five league games against Manchester City during his spells in charge of Chelsea FC, Manchester United and Spurs.

Manchester City have only lost one of their last 12 games in all competitions this season to find their feet after an initially tricky start to the campaign.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip