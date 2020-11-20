Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Man City

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola will renew his rivalry with Jose Mourinho when the two managers go head-to-head to prove their Premier League title credentials this season.

Tottenham have made a promising start to the Premier League campaign following a return of 17 points from eight games to leave Spurs in second position in the table.

Jose Mourinho’s side are a point adrift of Premier League leaders after Tottenham were 1-0 winners at West Bromwich Albion in their last top-flight outing.

The Citizens are in 10th position in the Premier League table and five points adrift of Tottenham in the title race.

Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in their last five Premier League games since a 5-2 defeat by Leicester City last month to build momentum in their bid to win a third title in four seasons.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to secure a 2-1 victory over Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“I’m really looking forward to this one,” Owen is quoted as saying by Metro.

“A lot of people fancy Tottenham to go well this season. They have cover in every position with players of international quality and in a season where squads of both depth and quality are most definitely needed, it could well work in Spurs’ favour.

“I’m still trying to work out Manchester City. I’ve watched Pep Guardiola in a few post-match interviews recently, and I can’t help but feel if there is something missing there.

“I’m not quite sure if that translates to the players but either way, I think this will be a tight game and a difficult one to call. However, if City can find their best form, I think they’ll be taking all three points back to Manchester.”

Tottenham were 2-0 winners against Manchester City in this Premier League fixture last season after goals from Steven Bergwijn and Son-Heung Min back in February.

Manchester City have won three of their last five games against Tottenham, while Spurs have secured two victories.

The Citizens will host Burnley in their next home fixture in the Premier League on Saturday 28 November before Spurs make the trip to Chelsea FC on Sunday 29 November.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip