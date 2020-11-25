The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Welcome to The Grapevine, The Sport Review’s daily football transfer news and rumour round-up.

Today’s headlines feature Arsenal’s apparent interest in signing Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

Other headlines include reports suggesting that Chelsea FC are already keen to extend Thiago Silva’s contract at Stamford Bridge following his positive start in west London.

Manchester United are also apparently ready to cash-in on out-of-favour goalkeeper Sergio Romero for a cut-price fee in January.

Arsenal are interested in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge, 22. The Gunners have maintained an interest in the Norway international despite missing out on Berge’s signature last January. (VG via The Daily Mail)

Chelsea FC have already begun talks with Thiago Silva, 36, about extending the Brazilian defender’s contract for another year until 2022. (Tuttomercato)

Contrary to recent reports, Arsenal do not plan to make a move to sign 28-year-old Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen, who used to play for their London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. (The Daily Star)

Manchester United are ready to sell Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 33, in the January window for just £2.5m. The goalkeeper is yet to make an appearance for the Red Devils this term. (The Daily Star)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has chosen Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, 25, as a top target in his planned rebuild at The Etihad. (The Independent)

Chelsea FC are hopeful that striker Olivier Giroud, 34, will continue his career at Stamford Bridge but will not stand in the way of the French international if he chooses to leave next year. (The Independent)

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 23, wants to seal a loan move in January in a bid to improve his chances of being England’s number one at the European Championships next summer. Leeds and Brighton are both said to be interested in the shot-stopper. (The Sun)

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip