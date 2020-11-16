The Grapevine is published every day on The Sport Review

Today’s headlines feature Liverpool FC’s search for a new defender in the January transfer window follow the Reds’ injury crisis at the back.

Also in the news is the future of Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rudiger, who has barely featured for the Blues so far this season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have been encouraged to make a move to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

Liverpool FC are facing a five-way battle with the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain to win the race to sign defender David Alaba, 28, from Bayern Munich in January. (Tuttosport via The Daily Mail)

Chelsea FC have agreed a deal in principle to sell midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 26, to Serie A side Napoli when his loan move finishes next summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport via TEAMtalk)

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, 25, would be an “amazing” addition to the Arsenal team, according to former Gunners midfielder Gilberto Silva. (The Invisible Wall Podcast via The Daily Mirror)

Manchester City are set to make signing a new striker their priority for next year. Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Braut Haaland, 20, and Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez, 23, are their top targets. (90min)

Chelsea FC defender Antonio Rudiger, 27, is keen on joining FC Barcelona in the January transfer window following his lack of playing time this season. (Sport)

Liverpool FC decided against making a move for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 29, in the summer because of his asking price and age. (The Transfer Window Podcast via The Daily Star)

