Today’s headlines feature Liverpool FC and Everton’s reported interest in signing Torino defender Gleison Bremer.

Meanwhile, Manchester City remain keen on a deal to sign Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona, and Wolves striker Raul Jimenez has confirmed Manchester United were interested in signing him in the summer.

Merseyside rivals Liverpool FC and Everton are interested in signing Torino’s Brazilian centre-half Gleison Bremer, 23. (The Liverpool Echo)

Manchester City remain interested in signing FC Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi, 33, when his contract expires next summer. (Mundo Deportivo)

The representatives of Manchester United defender Eric Bailly have said that the defender may need to “assess” his future if his Old Trafford situation does not improve. The 26-year-old has started just one Premier League game this season. (CalcioMercato)

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, 29, has confirmed that Manchester United made an official approach to sign him during the summer transfer window. (TUDN via talkSPORT)

Italian side Torino are considering making a move to sign Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira, 24, currently on loan at Atletico Madrid, in January. (Marca)

Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan remain interested in signing Chelsea FC full-back Emerson Palmieri. The 26-year-old has only started one game for the Blues so far this season. (Tuttosport via sempreinter.com)

