Today’s headlines feature reports in Spain claiming that both Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on signing FC Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Elsewhere, Chelsea FC are willing to offload a number of fringe players in the new year to fund a move for Declan Rice, while Celtic could make a loan move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson in January.

Manchester United and Arsenal are keen on signing France forward Ousmane Dembele. The 23-year-old has 18 months left on his contract at FC Barcelona and has only started three La Liga games this term. (Sport)

Chelsea FC could sell as many as five players to fund a £67m move for West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, 21, in the new year. (The Daily Express)

Manchester United remain interested in signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, 20, after having been heavily linked with a move to sign the England international in the summer. (90Min)

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are both interested in signing Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik, 26. The Polish forward could be available for just £10m in the January transfer window. (The Sun)

Scottish giants Celtic are interested in signing Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, 23, on loan in the January transfer window. (90Min)

Bayern Munich have joined Arsenal, Real Madrid and AC Milan in the race to sign Red Bull Salzburg and Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, 20, according to Lothar Matthaus. (The Daily Mail)

Manchester United are being linked with a potential move to sign Sporting Braga defender David Carmo, 21. (The Athletic)

