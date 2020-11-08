Michael Owen makes prediction for West Brom v Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is tipping Tottenham Hotspur to continue their good form by claiming a comfortable win away to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

The Lilywhites head into the game looking to sign off for the international break on a high, with Jose Mourinho’s men having won four of their seven games in the Premier League so far this season.

As things stand, Tottenham are just two points behind Liverpool FC in the Premier League table as Mourinho looks to guide the north London side towards a title challenge.

Spurs have won three of their last four games in the Premier League this season and they have only lost one game so far – the defeat by Everton on the opening weekend.

West Brom, meanwhile, have struggled to pick up points so far this term and they are yet to secure a Premier League victory this season.

Former Liverpool FC and Manchester United star Owen is tipping Tottenham to claim all three points on Sunday and make it three wins on the spin in the Premier League.

Writing in his column on the BetVictor website, Owen said: “Spurs travel to the Hawthorns having won their last three Premier League matches on the road.

“The hosts are looking for a spark to reinvigorate their season having failed to win in their last seven Premier League fixtures. Their lack of fire power is a huge concern.

“The Baggies have seen under 2.5 goals scored in their last four Premier League matches, and I think that could be their undoing here again.

“With the likes of Son, Bale and Kane it’s hard not to see Tottenham coming away with all three points. I think they’ll do just that and make it four Premier League away wins in a row.”

Tottenham are aiming to try and break back into the top four and challenge for the title this season after they finished sixth and without a trophy last term.

