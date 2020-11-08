Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for West Brom v Tottenham

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Tottenham Hotspur to claim a 3-1 win away to West Bromwich Albion in their Premier League clash at The Hawthorns on Sunday.

Spurs head into the game looking to make it three wins on the spin in the Premier League as they bid to try and maintain their push for a top-four finish in the top flight.

Jose Mourinho’s men have bounced back from their opening-weekend defeat by Everton to remain unbeaten in the top flight since then, with Spurs currently on 14 points in the table.

Mourinho has been tasked with steering the Lilywhites back into the top four this season after they finished in sixth place and without a trophy last term.

West Brom, meanwhile, are yet to pick up a win in the Premier League this season and they have only managed to amass three points in the top flight so far.

Former Spurs and Manchester United star Berbatov is not expecting to see Tottenham have any problems when they take on The Baggies this weekend.

Writing in his column published in Metro, Berbatov said: “Same for West Brom as Fulham, it’s an uphill battle this season.

“Spurs are coming into this game after good result in Bulgaria, and by all rights Spurs have a squad that should challenge for the title. They can win this too.”

Tottenham will return to Premier League action after the international break when they take on Manchester City at home on Saturday 21 November.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip