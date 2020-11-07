Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for West Brom v Tottenham

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur will secure a straightforward win against West Brom at The Hawthorns on Sunday afternoon.

Spurs will be eager to continue their recent momentum in the Premier League after Jose Mourinho’s side made a free-scoring start to the 2020-21 campaigh.

Although Tottenham have produced defensive lapses to allow points to slip away in the top-flight campaign so far, there’s little doubt Spurs are one of the league’s most devastating attacking units.

Gareth Bale scored his first Spurs goal since his return to Tottenham last weekend after the Wales international netted a winner in a 2-1 victory over Brighton.

Tottenham were 3-1 winners against Ludogorets Razgrad in the Europa League on Thursday night thanks to goals from Harry Kane, Giovanni Lo Celso and Lucas Moura.

Mourinho’s men have only lost two games in the 2020-21 season so far, suffering a 1-0 loss to Everton on the opening day before a 2-1 defeat by Royal Antwerp last month.

Spurs have won nine of their 14 games in all competitions this season to allow Kane and Son Heung-min to build a fruitful partnership.

The Premier League’s leading goal-scorers will face a West Brom side with the worst defensive record in the top flight at The Hawthorns.

West Brom have conceded 16 times in the Premier League this season, although the Baggies have improved since the introduction of Branislav Ivanovic to their team.

BBC Sport pundit Lawrenson is backing Spurs to secure a straightforward win against West Brom on Sunday.

“Tottenham beat Brighton last week despite not being totally convincing, but I don’t mind that,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They are getting better as a team and, while they are doing that, they are getting positive results as well.

“It is a different story with West Brom. They will need 36 points or so to stay up, but at the moment I don’t know where they are going to get them from with what they have got.

“The Baggies have had their moments in games, but they only seem to last 20 or 30 minutes and that is not enough to see them through.”

Tottenham will host Manchester City in their next Premier League game in north London after the international break.

