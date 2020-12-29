‘It’s crazy how football works’: Bacary Sagna reacts to Arsenal’s 1-0 win at Brighton

Bacary Sagna took to social media to offer his reaction to Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Tuesday night as the Gunners made it back to back victories in the Premier League.

The north London side were aiming to build on their 3-1 win over Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Boxing Day as the Gunners look to climb the league table following their miserable run of recent form in the top flight.

Tuesday night’s game ended up being a cagey affair, and it was Alexandre Lacazette who scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute just moments after having come off the bench.

The Frenchman produced an excellent low finish into the bottom corner after having been found by the in-form Bukayo Saka, who set up Lacazette with a perfectly-weighted pass.

The pressure had been mounting on Arteta before their recent games but Tuesday’s win lifted Arsenal up into 13th place in the top flight table.

Former Arsenal defender Sagna took to social media shortly after the final whistle to offer his input on the Gunners’ situation and highlight the “crazy” influence confidence has in football.

Posting on Twitter, Sagna wrote: “It is crazy how football works.. a lot about self confidence. Looks like @Arsenal and @m8arteta are slowly back to the right track.”

Arsenal will look to make it three straight wins in the Premier League when they travel to West Brom on Saturday.

