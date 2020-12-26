Gary Lineker sends message to Arsenal star during 3-1 win over Chelsea FC

Gary Lineker took to social media to praise Granit Xhaka after the midfielder helped to fire Arsenal to a 3-1 win over Chelsea FC in the Premier League at The Emirates.

Arsenal headed into the game looking to reverse their ailing fortunes in the top flight, with the Gunners having only won four games all season in the Premier League before the clash.

The Gunners took the lead in the 34th minute when Alexandre Lacazette fired home his penalty after Kieran Tierney was brought down under a challenge from Reece James.

Granit Xhaka then curled home a brilliant free-kick in the 44th minute to put Arsenal 2-0 up before half-time.

Bukayo Saka added a third for the home side when his potentially fortuitous effort beat Edouard Mendy in the 56th minute.

Chelsea FC pulled a goal back in the 85th minute when Tammy Abraham’s close finish was given as a goal following a VAR review after it was initially ruled out for offside.

The Blues then missed the opportunity to make it 3-2 in the 92nd minute when Mateo Kovacic’s penalty was saved by Bernd Leno.

Arsenal held on to claim all three points against their London rivals, and England legend Lineker was impressed by Xhaka’s strike.

Posting on Twitter after Xhaka’s impressive free-kick, Lineker wrote: “A cracker from Xhaka after a foul on Saka…backa the net.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour chimed in when the Gunners were leading 3-0 in the second half.

Parlour wrote: “Enjoying the football for a change.”

The win left Arsenal in 14th place in the Premier League table ahead of their trip to Brighton on Tuesday.

