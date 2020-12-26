Gary Neville lavished praise on Bukayo Saka as he picked him as his man of the match during Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Boxing Day.

Arsenal bounced back from their recent dismal form in the Premier League to claim an impressive home victory against their London rivals at The Emirates.

Alexandre Lacazette’s penalty put the home side ahead in the 34th minute after Kieran Tierney was adjudged to have been fouled by Reece James.

Granit Xhaka’s excellent free-kick then made it 2-0 to the hosts just before half-time, and Saka added a third in the 56th minute when his potentially fortuitous effort caught out Edouard Mendy.

Chelsea FC pulled a goal back through Tammy Abraham late on, and Mateo Kovacic missed a stoppage-time penalty – but Arsenal held on to claim all three points.

Manchester United legend Neville was highly impressed by Saka’s performance, as well as Arsenal’s display as a whole.

Asked to pick his man of the match during commentary on Sky Sports, Neville said: “One hundred per cent him [Saka for man of the match].

“Absolutely loved his performance. He scored a goal at the beginning of the second half. [He has been] absolutely outstanding, playing off that right-hand side.”

Neville added: “Arsenal have played well as a team. All of them have done really well today.”

Arsenal, who moved into 14th place in the table, will take on Brighton away from home on Tuesday night.

