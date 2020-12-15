Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: What I really think about Gabriel at Arsenal

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has lavished praise on Gabriel Magalhaes following his decent start to life as an Arsenal player.

The Brazilian defender has been settling in well to life at the north London club after having signed for the Gunners from Lille in a big-money deal back in the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been a regular fixture in the Arsenal team so far this season, making 11 appearances in the Premier League and scoring two goals in the top flight.

Gabriel was unable to prevent Arsenal from crashing to a 1-0 defeat by Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon as they suffered their third defeat on the bounce and fourth in five games.

The Brazilian defender was named as Arsenal’s player of the month for November, and Gunners star Aubameyang singled him out for special praise before the defeat by Burnley.

Writing in his programme notes, Aubameyang said: “I saw that Gabriel won our player of the month award again, and I wanted to say how much I think he deserves it.

“He is really difficult to play against in training – he’s so aggressive and physical.

“It’s great to train with guys like that though, because it makes you even more determined.

“You just want to show him that you can pass him because he’s in such good form at the moment.

“It’s great for us to have him, we’re all happy to have him here and I must say his English is improving too.”

Arsenal will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Southampton at home on Wednesday night.

The Gunners will then face Everton away from home on Saturday in their final Premier League game before Christmas.

