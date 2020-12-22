Jamie Carragher reveals how many new signings Arsenal need to make

Jamie Carragher believes that Arsenal need to add “six or seven” new signings to their squad in order to turn things around under Mikel Arteta.

The north London side have made a disastrous start to the new Premier League season, with the Gunners currently languishing down in 15th place in the Premier League table.

Arsenal lost their eighth game of the Premier League campaign when they were beaten 2-1 by Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday night to heap further pressure on Arteta.

The Gunners have struggled to produce consistent performances in the top flight this season despite having won the FA Cup title under Arteta last term.

Former Liverpool FC star Carragher believes that Arsenal are in need of a major revamp in their squad and urged them to do business in the January transfer window.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the defeat by Everton on Saturday, Carragher said: ”For [Arsenal] to get back to where they want to be, they will have to go through a lot of pain and they will do.

“A couple of signings they made this season, Gabriel [Magalhaes], [Thomas] Partey, they could be a big part of Arsenal for years to come.

“But they need a few more players in the January transfer window. If Arteta can get six or seven players in then he can be judged on the job that he’s doing.”

Arsenal will take on Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday night, before they host London rivals Chelsea FC in the Premier League on Boxing Day at The Emirates.

The north London side have not won the Premier League title since 2004.

