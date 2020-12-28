Mesut Ozil sends message to Arsenal stars after 3-1 win over Chelsea FC

Mesut Ozil took to social media to congratulate his Arsenal team-mates after they sealed an impressive 3-1 win over Chelsea FC on Boxing Day.

The north London side bounced back from their miserable run of form in the Premier League as they secured their fifth top-flight win of the season to ease some of the pressure on Mikel Arteta.

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka put Arsenal 3-0 up before Tammy Abraham pulled one back for the Blues late in the game.

Mateo Kovacic saw his penalty saved by Bernd Leno late on as the Gunners claimed all three points with a comprehensive win over their London rivals.

Ozil has not featured for Arsenal all season after having been frozen out by Mikel Arteta at The Emirates.

The German midfielder has been left out of the Premier League squad and it remains to be seen whether he will feature for the Gunners before the end of the campaign.

However, the playmaker has been keeping a close eye on Arsenal’s performances and he took to Twitter to reveal his delight at Saturday’s victory after the final whistle.

Ozil posted on Twitter: “Really happy for all our youngsters today – playing with pride and no fear. Crucial 3 points! #YaGunnersYa.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Tuesday with a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

