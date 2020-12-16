‘We’ll try to do something’: Edu delivers January transfer update for Arsenal fans

Edu has revealed that Arsenal will attempt to strengthen their squad in January but warned supporters not to expect wholesale changes in the new year.

The Gunners have endured a difficult start to the Premier League season and they suffered a 1-0 loss to Burnley at the weekend to leave them with just 13 points from their first 12 games in the top flight.

The north London side have struggled to find consistent form throughout the campaign, and they currently find themselves having lost four of their last five outings in the Premier League.

The Gunners will be keen to return to winning ways when they host high-flying Southampton at The Emirates on Wednesday night.

Attentions will now inevitably start to turn towards the January transfer window as it presents Mikel Arteta with the opportunity to strengthen his squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Arsenal technical director Edu has insisted that the Gunners will look to bolster their squad but says that the north Londoners will not be making wholesale changes.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Edu said: “Why do people have to expect a magician to go, ‘Boom! Come here, Messi’?. No, it depends on us.

“We will try to do something but, listen, we have the responsibility to change it. Don’t wait for someone outside to come inside and be a magician because that’s not going to happen.

“If you can sign 20 players, which we’re not going to do, that’s not going to work anyway.

“So the main thing for me is that we, as a club, have to understand our problem.”

Arsenal will take on Everton away from home on Saturday in their next Premier League game after their clash against Southampton.

