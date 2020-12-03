Eric Dier: What I really think about Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Eric Dier believes that Mikel Arteta is one of the most exciting young manager’s in Europe and he is backing the Spaniard to turn things around at Arsenal.

The Gunners have struggled to find consistent form in recent weeks and they slumped to a disappointing 2-1 loss to Wolves in the Premier League at The Emirates at the weekend.

Arsenal have only managed to win one of their last five games in the Premier League this season to leave them down in 14th place in the table and eight points off top spot.

Arteta, who took over at Arsenal at the end of last year, has been tasked with steering the Gunners up the Premier League table after they finished in eighth place last term.

The Spanish head coach is now preparing to take his Arsenal side to face their bitter London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Tottenham midfielder Dier believes that the Gunners will be able to turn their stuttering form around in the coming weeks, and he believes that Arteta is the right man for the job.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Dier said: “They’re going through a bit of a difficult period but in these games it doesn’t really matter, who is where in the table is irrelevant.

“We know how much of a difficult game it’s going to be, how much the game means for us as players and for the fanbase and the club.

“The position in the table is irrelevant and I think it’s very early on in the season for both teams. It’s going to be a great game either way and one we’re really looking forward to.”

Dier continued: “Yeah, of course [Arsenal’s results will improve].

“They’ve got a lot of quality in their team and I think they’ve got a very exciting young manager.

“I think he’s maybe the most – personally, obviously I’m not on the inside! – but from what I see, the most exciting young manager in Europe, for sure.

“I like his way and the way in which he seems to be as a manager so I think they’re in good hands in that sense.

“We know they have a lot of quality in their squad and we’ll be very aware of that on Sunday.”

Arsenal have not won the Premier League since 2004, but they have lifted both the FA Cup and Community Shield under Arteta.

