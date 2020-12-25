Frank Lampard refuses to comment on Arsenal struggles

Frank Lampard has refused to be drawn on whether Arsenal are facing a relegation battle in the Premier League this season.

The north London side are preparing to welcome Lampard’s Chelsea FC team to The Emirates on Boxing Day as they look to turn around their stuttering form in the Premier League.

Arsenal have managed to win just four of their opening 14 games in the Premier League to leave them closer to the relegation zone that the top four.

Lampard’s Chelsea FC team are currently 11 points ahead of the Gunners in the Premier League table as they prepare for their trip to The Emirates on Saturday.

The Chelsea FC boss was quizzed about Arsenal’s struggles at his news conference on Wednesday, but Lampard refused to discuss the possibility of the Gunners facing relegation this season.

Lampard said: “I don’t want to talk about what their battle is, they’re just a good team with a good manager.”

Asked if any team was too good to go down, he responded: “I don’t want to talk about that conversation, I don’t get what the point is.

“We’re playing Arsenal on Boxing Day, I don’t want to talk about teams and relegation battles.

“I’m very at pains not to talk about other managers’ situations because nobody knows – I don’t know the 1000 things that Mikel Arteta deals with day to day in managing Arsenal.

“He doesn’t know what I deal with so it’s hard to comment on other people’s jobs in that point.”

Arsenal head into Saturday’s game looking to bounce back from the disappointment of their 2-1 loss to Everton at the weekend – a defeat which was compounded by their 4-1 loss to Manchester City in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

