Owen Hargreaves makes prediction about Arsenal in the Europa League

Owen Hargreaves believes that Arsenal have a “genuine” chance of winning the Europa League this season under Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners secured their spot in the round of 32 as group winners on Thursday night thanks to a 4-2 victory over Dundalk.

Arsenal have won all six of their group games in the Europa League this season in impressive fashion, despite their stuttering domestic form under Arteta.

The Europa League has proven to be a welcome source of good form for the Gunners this season amid their struggles in the Premier League.

Arsenal have only managed to win four of their opening 11 games in the Premier League to leave them languishing towards the bottom of the table.

Former Manchester United and Manchester City midfielder Hargreaves has been highly impressed by what he’s seen from the Gunners in Europe this season and he feels that the north London club could go all the way in the Europa League.

Speaking to BT Sport on Thursday night, Hargreaves said: “Arsenal have a genuine chance of winning this competition.

“[Folarin] Balogun came on and had a good impact. We’ve seen [Joe] Willock have a terrific impact in this competition and [Bukayo] Saka before.”

‘It’s brilliant for these young kids from the academy to come here and play football at this level and this will mean a ton to them. A couple more came on today and showed real quality moments.

Arsenal will attempt to win their first game in four Premier League outings on Sunday when they host Burnley at The Emirates.

