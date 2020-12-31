Rob Holding issues Arsenal rallying cry after back to back wins

Rob Holding has challenged Arsenal to put together a run and climb the Premier League table in the wake of their victory over Brighton on Tuesday night.

Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to score the only goal of the game in the 66th minute on the south coast as Arsenal claimed an important 1-0 win away from home.

The victory followed their impressive 3-1 win over Chelsea FC at The Emirates on Boxing Day, as the Gunners made it back to back wins in the Premier League for just the second time this season.

The Gunners will travel to face West Brom away from home on Saturday as they bid to make it three victories on the spin.

And Arsenal defender Holding is now hoping that he and his team-mates will be able to string together a positive run of form as the north London side look to climb the table.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Holding said: “It is a massive confidence boost for us.

“Obviously we went through that really rough patch, but as soon as we got a win it gave us a lift.

“Now we’ve got another win and hopefully now we can go on a bit of a run, pick up points and climb up the table.

“Fingers crossed we can climb the league and get back into European places and push on.”

Arsenal are looking to better their eighth placed finish in the Premier League from last season this term.

