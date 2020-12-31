Mikel Arteta replies when asked if Arsenal want to sign Isco

Mikel Arteta refused to be drawn on speculation suggesting that Arsenal are interested in a deal to sign Isco from Real Madrid on loan in January.

The north London side made it back to back wins in the Premier League on Tuesday night when they claimed an impressive 1-0 away victory at Brighton to follow up their 3-1 win over Chelsea FC on Boxing Day.

Arsenal have struggled to maintain consistent form in the Premier League so far this season, with the Gunners currently finding themselves in the bottom half of the top-flight table.

The Gunners are bound to be linked with a whole host of potential signings in the coming weeks as the January transfer window draws nearer.

Reports in the media this week have suggested that Arsenal may be exploring the possibility of signing Isco from Real Madrid on a six-month loan deal.

Arteta was quizzed directly about the reports after Tuesday night’s win, but the Spanish head coach gave nothing away.

Asked about transfer window plans and links with Isco, Arteta replied: “The last few results won’t change our approach to the window. We cannot talk about individual players.”

Reflecting on his team’s performance as a whole at Brighton, Arteta added: “I said last week that the best medicine against any illness in football is to win football matches.

“We’ve done it with two in a row in a really different way because they are two very different opponents, but I think we did it today in a convincing way.”

Arsenal will travel to West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday,

