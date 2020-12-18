‘I have to say that honestly’: Bernd Leno delivers frank verdict on Arsenal situation

Bernd Leno has insisted that he and his Arsenal team-mates must take full responsibility for their recent poor run of form.

The north London club have endured a miserable run in recent weeks and they have only won four of their opening 13 games in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal have lost three and drawn two of their most recent five Premier League games and they have struggled to produce consistent performances in recent weeks.

The north London side came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday night as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang cancelled out Theo Walcott’s opener.

The Gunners, however, are still languishing towards the bottom of the Premier League table, and Leno has admitted that the north London side have a lot of work to do in order to turn things around.

Speaking in an interview before the 1-1 draw with the Saints on Wednesday, Leno said: “That [the mounting pressure on Arteta] is not an issue at all. The coach is the least reason for us being in this situation.

“If you look at how we sometimes walked around on the pitch, then the only fault lies with the players. I have to say that honestly.

“We get red cards, make mistakes, are disorganised. These are things that we have clearly addressed a thousand times. In the end, that’s a lack of focus among the players.

“The coach is not an issue in the dressing room, and there is no criticism of him. We criticise ourselves and the players know that they are responsible.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to face Everton at Goodison Park.

The Gunners will then take on Manchester City in the League Cup quarter-final in their final game before Christmas on Tuesday night.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip