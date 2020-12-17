Mesut Ozil’s agent delivers update for Arsenal fans

Mesut Ozil’s agent has insisted that the playmaker has no intention to try and force a move away from Arsenal in the January transfer window despite his lack of playing time.

The German playmaker has not featured for the Gunners at all this season and he was left out of the north London side’s squad for the Premier League.

Ozil has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in the Arsenal team since Arsene Wenger left the club in the summer of 2018, despite him being made their highest-paid player.

The former Real Madrid star’s contract with the Gunners is due to expire at the end of the season and as things stand, he would be free to speak to foreign clubs in January about a potential move away from the Emirates.

However, Ozil’s agent Erkut Sogut has insisted that the midfielder remains committed to Arsenal and currently has no plans to quit the north London club.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Sogut said: “Even one day is a long time in football, you never know.

“Of course, there are many clubs interested in him. ‘This has never changed but his willingness to honour his contract and play hasn’t changed either.

“Again, he’s a man of his word, loyal, and loyalty is hard to find in these times.”

He continued: “It is not an easy situation. He loves the club and the fans are deeply and is deeply sorry that he has not been given a chance this season.

“Mesut was the player who reached 50 Premier League assists, faster than anyone else, in 141 appearances and Arsenal need exactly this kind of creativity.

“They say he was sidelined for ‘football reasons’ but that’s not something I can comment on. I think the fans want him back on the pitch and at the last match they also chanted his name.”

Arsenal will return to Premier League action on Saturday when they travel to Goodison Park to take on Everton.

The north London side have struggled to find consistent form this season and they currently find themselves well off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification.

