‘I’m a massive fan’: Paul Merson left bemused by Arsenal star’s form

Paul Merson has admitted that he has been left bemused by Willian’s slow start to life as an Arsenal player.

The Brazil international signed for the Gunners on a free transfer from Chelsea FC in the summer window after he was allowed to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of his contract.

Willian has been a regular fixture in Mikel Arteta’s side this season, but the 32-year-old is yet to score for the north London club despite making 12 appearances in all competitions.

The 32-year-old has made three assists in the Premier League for Arteta’s side but he has so far failed to live up to expectations at The Emirates.

Former Arsenal star Merson admits that he has been left perplexed by Willian’s slow start to life at The Emirates given how well he had performed for Chelsea FC before his switch across London.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: “I don’t know what’s happened to Willian.

“He was unplayable for Chelsea at times last season, and then Arsenal sign him and you think: ‘What a signing this is. On a free transfer!’

“I can’t remember him having a good game yet. I’m a massive, massive fan of his. He’s just not got going.

“And at the moment [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang is not playing. You can’t play in a football match and touch the ball six times in a half. You’ve got to go and get the ball, get involved, whatever happens.”

Willian will be hoping to feature for Arsenal when the Gunners take on bitter London rivals Tottenham Hotspur away from home on Sunday.

The north London side are currently in 14th place in the Premier League table after having won just one of their last five games in the top flight.

